Several heat records were broken in western Canada last weekend. In some places it was even 10 to 15 degrees warmer than normal. Heat warnings are even in effect in three provinces and two Arctic regions, and some cities are opening cooling centers for people seeking refreshment.











In the province of British Columbia, no fewer than 40 temperature records were set. In the town of Lytton, it became no less than 46.1 degrees on Sunday, according to the Canadian national weather service. That equals the heat record set in 1937, when the thermometer read 45 degrees in two cities in Saskatchewan on July 5. “It is warmer in parts of western Canada than in Dubai,” said chief climatologist David Philips.

The current record heat will remain in force for at least another week, possibly causing even more records to be broken. Canadian weather and environmental organization Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for British Columbia, Alberta and parts of Saskatchewan, Yukon and the Northwest Territories.

© REUTERS



A prolonged, dangerous and historic heat wave will continue this week. “Afternoon temperatures will rise above 30 degrees on Sunday and peak at nearly 40 degrees in some areas by the middle of the week.” That is 10 to 15 degrees higher than normal.

The heat also affects Canadian buying behavior. The stock of air conditioners and fans is sold out. Several cities have opened cooling centers and in a number of places the vaccination campaign in the fight against Covid-19 has been halted.

USA

In addition to parts of Canada, the northwest of the United States is also experiencing a heat wave. In the states of Oregon and Washington and parts of California and Nevada, among others, it is unusually warm for this time of year with more than 40 degrees. Oregon authorities speak of “life-threatening heat”. Here too, cooling centers have been opened for residents who do not have air conditioning at home.