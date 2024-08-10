Summer 2024, yet another record-breaking summer in recent years, offers this new weekend of extreme heat and sultry weather – which will then lead to Ferragosto – Maximum alert for heat waves and red dot today 10 August in 9 cities among the 27 monitored by the bulletin of the Ministry of Health and tomorrow they will rise to 14.

Effects and symptoms

The heat “is putting our bodies to the test with high temperatures and oppressive humidity, especially in the southern regions. This muggy climate can easily lead to feelings of tiredness and weakness, negatively affecting daily well-being. Very high temperatures can easily cause asthenia, listlessness, cramps, discomfort, dizziness and concentration problems, edema and, sometimes, ailments that, if not serious in themselves, can still worsen the health conditions of people with pre-existing chronic diseases. Do-it-yourself masters, to combat this heat-induced tiredness, go to the pharmacy to buy supplements, creatine, vitamins at random. Are they good for you? The answer is no”. This is what immunologist Mauro Minelli, professor of dietetics and nutrition at the Lum University, told Adnkronos Salute.

What to do

“Sometimes I find myself dwelling on what usually happens in any sector of human activity: in the restaurant business we rely on recognized and qualified chefs, in technology on electronic and computer experts, in construction on architects and engineers. What I don’t understand is why, in the delicate area of ​​health, we prefer to listen to independent convictions, ignoring the advice of doctors – asks Minelli – Buying supplements, creatine and vitamins without a specific medical recommendation is not good. It is important to first understand the cause of the tiredness that the heat perhaps exacerbates, but that could start from more remote dynamics. And here, then, that Indiscriminate use of supplements can lead to overdoses or negative interactions with other drugs“.

“Of course, in the era of social media, we know well how the uncontrolled circuit of wide-ranging communication can sometimes be contaminated with improper, adventurous and sometimes delusional languages ​​that generate confusion and even conflict and prejudicial hostility. But, objectively, one cannot help but believe that consulting a doctor to identify the specific needs of one’s body always remains and in all respects the most sensible choice. Moreover, with the resurgence of Sars-Cov-2 infections, there could also be the risk of confusing Covid-related tiredness with tiredness due to the very high temperatures of this period. If in doubt of having contracted the Covid-19 disease, it will always be the case to do a swab and, if anything, to consult a doctor”, observes the immunologist.

The tips

In conclusion, the immunologist recommends some types of supplements, food or a practice, to have more energy. “One of the most common and useful supplements to combat summer tiredness is magnesiumwhich helps prevent muscle cramps and maintain electrolyte balance. B vitamins can also support energy and metabolism – he emphasizes – Consume foods rich in water such as fruits and vegetables (watermelon, cucumbers, salads) can help maintain hydration. Foods rich in potassium, such as bananas and avocados, can also be helpful. It is important that meals have a low glycemic load, to avoid a sudden increase in blood sugar levels leading to further sleepiness after meals.”

“You can stay well hydrated by drinking at least 2 liters of water a day, getting adequate rest and trying to avoid physical exertion during the hottest hours can help reduce the feeling of tiredness. It is also advisable to always keep the home environment cool and comfortable, but paying attention to temperature changes”, he concludes.