The global temperature has reached record highs several times in recent days. Thursday was the warmest day ever measured for the third time this week. This is reported by the National Centers for Environmental Prediction (NCEP), a division of the weather service in the United States.

The average global temperature hit a record 17 degrees Celsius on Monday, according to the NCEP. The mercury rose further to 17.2 degrees on Tuesday, and the heat record was broken again on Thursday with 17.3 degrees Celsius. The previous record, 16.9 degrees, was set in August 2016.

It has been very hot in parts of the world lately. China and the US, among others, suffered from intense heat waves. In Mexico, a heat wave killed more than 100 people. Temperatures of almost 50 degrees have been measured in North Africa. Even Antarctica was unusually warm.

“Such records are a predictable consequence of a brief temperature boost from El Niño, which comes on top of the long-term global warming trend,” Robert Rohde, principal investigator for Berkeley Earth, a nonprofit climate science organization, said on Twitter. See also Biggest annoyance about cat food Whiskas: suddenly 44 percent more expensive

Hottest June ever

The EU’s Copenicus Climate Change Service reported on Thursday that last June was the hottest June on record. The old record of June 2019 was broken by a substantial margin, and last month was just over 0.5 degrees Celsius warmer than the average from 1991 to 2020.

Particularly parts of Canada, the US, Mexico, Asia and the eastern part of Australia were significantly warmer than normal last month. In western Australia, the US and Russia, it was cooler than usual. In addition, the surface temperatures of the North Atlantic were exceptionally high –off the charts‘ said the service.

It will be hot again in the Netherlands this weekend: both Saturday and Sunday it will be tropically warm, with temperatures of 33 or 34 degrees in various places in the east and southeast. It also becomes tropical at 30 degrees on the coast. See also Reports of Russian soldiers: Ready to pull the trigger without a second thought

Check out our most viewed news videos in the playlist below: