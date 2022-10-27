All Saints’ Bridge under the banner of the great heat the one coming: as anticipated by Andrea Garbinato, Editor of the website www.iLMeteo.it, at Agi, the exceptional heat phase will cover all of Europe, from Finland to the south, so much so that the anomalies will go beyond the borders of the old continent and will reach as far as Morocco. There is talk of 12 degrees more than the climatic values ​​of the period: an average that will bring Europeans back to summer, and will make Italy total five and a half months of heat.

Among the areas where the most anomalous values ​​will be recorded, in fact, there is Sicily, with peaks of 32-34 degrees, but also Andalusia and south-western France. The so-called anticyclonic hood will be concentrated between Germany and the Czech Republic, and will cover all countries, from England to Ukraine, from France to Lithuania, including most of Scandinavia: the only slightly uncovered European areas will be those around Greece.

Between Saturday and Sunday there will be other peaks of 30-32 degrees in France, where the month of October could prove to be “the hottest in history”. Germany, where 25 degrees are expected in Saxony, and in the Berlin hinterland, up to Poland.