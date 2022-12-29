Home page World

Split

Sunshine in Hamburg. © Marcus Brandt/dpa

Temperatures almost like in summer. On the Upper Rhine, temperatures of up to 21 degrees can be reached during the day.

Offenbach – Ironically, the onset of cold air in the USA causes record heat on New Year’s Eve in Germany. The German Weather Service (DWD) in Offenbach expects “in many places the warmest New Year’s Eve since records”.

On the Upper Rhine, values ​​​​of up to 21 degrees can even be reached during the day, as Christian Herold from the Offenbach weather forecast center said. New Year’s Eve will also be exceptionally mild with up to 13 degrees in the north, but it will remain stormy there.

Effects of winter storm in the USA

The culprit is winter storm “Elliott”, which caused one of the worst snowstorms in the USA in the past 50 years, with temperatures down to minus 40 degrees. “The cold from the US is not coming to us now. Nevertheless, there are effects on our weather, ”explained Herold. The cold air is currently flowing over Newfoundland onto the warm Atlantic. There it fuels the formation of low pressure. As a result, low air pressure can extend unusually far south – as far as the Azores – even in higher air layers.

There is usually a high pressure area there. That is now shifting east across the Mediterranean. Between it and the low-pressure complex stretching far to the south, there is a strong south-westerly flow. Through them, subtropical air masses from Northwest Africa and the Canary Islands are brought to us. “It’s the warmest possible air mass at this time of year,” Herold said.

sun and wind

But that alone does not ensure records, other requirements must be met. The sun must warm the air during the day. Wind is needed to clear out the cold air. It blows quite strongly on New Year’s Eve and even brings gusts of wind in the north-west. Despite the record heat: According to the DWD, the all-time record from December 1989 with 24 degrees is probably not in danger.

The New Year also begins exceptionally mild. Up to 20 degrees can be reached again on the Upper Rhine, as the DWD predicted. At the beginning of the new week, a cold front will bring some cooling. “For the time being, however, winter weather is not in sight even in the mountains,” said Herold. dpa