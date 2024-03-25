Global temperatures have supplanted 2023 heat records, while waves of heat they hit the oceans and glaciers suffered record ice loss. The United Nations warn that the climate in 2024 will likely be even hotter.

In 2024 the climate will be even warmer than 2023

The United Nations Meteorological and Climate Agency's annual State of the Warm Climate report confirmed preliminary data showing that 2023 was by far the warmest year on record.

And last year capped “the warmest 10-year period on record,” the World Meteorological Organization said, with even warmer temperatures expected.

“There is a high probability that 2024 will again break the 2023 record of heat,” WMO climate monitoring chief Omar Baddour told reporters.

Reacting to the report, UN chief Antonio Guterres said it showed “a planet on the brink”.

Responsibilities for fuel pollution

“The Earth is sending a distress call,” he said in a video message, stressing that “fossil fuel pollution is sending climate chaos off the charts” and warning that “changes are accelerating.”

The WMO said last year the average near-surface temperature was 1.45 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels – dangerously close to the critical 1.5 degree threshold that countries agreed to avoid exceeding in the 2015 Paris climate accords.

“Now I'm raising the red alert on the state of the climate,” Saulo told reporters about the heat, lamenting that “2023 has set new records for every single climate indicator.”

The organization said many of the records had been “destroyed” and that the numbers “gave a disturbing new meaning to the phrase 'off the charts'.”

“What we have witnessed in 2023, particularly with the unprecedented ocean heat, retreating glaciers and loss of Antarctic sea ice, is of particular concern,” Saulo said.

One particularly worrying finding is that marine heat waves affected nearly a third of the global ocean on an average day last year.

And by the end of 2023, more than 90% of the oceans experienced heatwaves at some time of the year, the WMO said.

More frequent and intense marine heat waves will have “profound negative impacts on marine ecosystems and coral reefs,” it warns.

Meanwhile, the world's major glaciers have suffered the greatest ice loss since records began in 1950, “driven by extreme melting in both western North America and Europe.”

In Switzerland, where the WMO is based, Alpine glaciers have lost 10% of their remaining volume in the last two years alone.

Antarctic sea ice extent is also “by far the lowest on record,” the WMO said.

Sea level rise

According to the report, the maximum area at the end of the austral winter was about one million square kilometers smaller than that of the previous record year, equivalent to the area of ​​France and Germany combined.

Warming oceans and the rapid melting of glaciers and ice sheets pushed sea levels last year to their highest point since satellite records began in 1993, the WMO said.

The agency pointed out that the average global sea level rise over the past decade (2014-2023) was more than double the rate recorded in the first decade of satellite records.

Dramatic climate change, the report states, is putting the entire world to the test, fueling extreme weather events, floods and droughts, which trigger displacement and increase biodiversity loss and food insecurity.

“The climate crisis is the defining challenge facing humanity and is closely intertwined with the inequality crisis,” Saulo said.

A hope from renewable energy

The WMO highlighted a “glimmer of hope”: the increase in renewable energy production.

Last year, renewable energy generation capacity – primarily solar, wind and hydropower – increased by nearly 50% compared to 2022.

Saulo acknowledged that the cost of climate action might seem high.

“But the cost of climate inaction is much higher,” he said. “The worst thing would be to do nothing.”

Guterres also stressed that there is still time to “avoid the worst of the climate chaos.”

“But leaders must step up and act – now.”