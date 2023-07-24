Record heat at Olbia airport: three flights do not land due to the hot runway

The airport runway thermometer Olbia Costa Smeralda score 47 degrees. Too many planes to land, so airport security diverts them to other airports. This afternoon only one plane landed on time, three were diverted to other airports and the others are late. The passengers of three Easyjet flights managed to arrive in Sardinia, but arriving from Paris they found themselves in Alghero (on the other northern shore of the island), while those who had departed from Milan and Amsterdam had to land in Cagliari (about 250 kilometers from Olbia).

High temperatures have also led to a string of delays for flights arriving from Bologna, Naples, Munich, Dusseldorf. As if that weren’t enough, the particular atmospheric condition with the mistral wind that has been blowing over Gallura since this morning, has also caused a blanket of fog which enveloped the area, while the smoke from fires that are being consumed in the area. The biggest fire was registered just south of the airport, where the flames approached the houses in Loiri.

