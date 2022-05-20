Compared to a year earlier, revenues increased by 14 percent. Clothing stores, shoe stores and hardware stores in particular experienced a large increase in turnover. Clothing stores even achieved the highest turnover level in ten years with a growth of 91 percent.

The picture is different for shops that were allowed to remain open during the pandemic. According to Statistics Netherlands, drugstores, for example, showed a relatively low turnover growth with a plus of 6 percent. At supermarkets, sales fell, while specialty stores, such as butchers and cheese shops, did manage to increase their revenues. Across the board, turnover in the food sector fell by 1 percent.

But the strong revenue recovery does not mean that the retail sector is now out of trouble again. In a survey by Statistics Netherlands at the beginning of the second quarter, almost 40 percent of retailers indicated that staff shortages are the main obstacle to business operations. That is higher than the national average of 34 percent. Compared to the beginning of the previous quarter, this percentage for retailers rose the most of all industries and approximately doubled. In addition, shopkeepers have recently felt more and more hampered by shortages of materials and other matters. See also The Peruvian bicentennial year

The turnover growth of the retail trade can also partly be explained by the sharp rise in inflation. But the increase in product sales was by far the biggest factor in the first quarter. Moreover, many price increases are yet to come. More than six in ten retailers have told CBS that they expect prices to rise in the next three months. A quarter ago, only four out of ten retailers said that.

