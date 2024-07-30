AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 07/30/2024 – 8:34

The jewelry sector, the heart of global demand for gold, hit hard by record prices for the precious metal in the second quarter, saw a sharp drop in sales to levels not seen since the Covid-19 pandemic.

“High gold prices have had an impact on demand” for jewelry, which is strongly correlated, Krishan Gopaul, an analyst at the World Gold Council (WGC), told AFP.

In the second quarter, purchases of jewelry, the largest segment of global gold demand, fell 49% year-on-year to 390.6 tonnes, according to the organization’s quarterly report, published on Tuesday (30).

The drop in jewelry purchases weighed on global demand for the precious metal from April to June, which fell 6% year-on-year to 929 tonnes.

This is the second weakest quarter for jewelry demand since 2020, when it was hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, with many ceremonies canceled or postponed.

In China and India, the two main markets for gold jewelry, weddings are an occasion for families to save part of their savings by exchanging them for gold bars, necklaces, rings, bracelets and other gold objects.

Demand for jewelry also declined in terms of its dollar value, as the rising gold price did not offset the decline in volumes.

In mid-May, the metal reached an all-time high of more than $2,450 (R$13,835) an ounce, a peak that was surpassed shortly thereafter.

In China, jewelry purchases fell 35% year-on-year in the second half of the year, hit by rising prices and an economic slowdown.

The “difficulties in the real estate market” in the country and “the uncertain economic outlook contributed to consumer caution and their strong desire to save,” the organization pointed out in the report.

In this context, Chinese buyers prefer lower-cost small parts.

Record gold prices also weighed heavily on jewelry demand in India, where it fell 17% year-on-year.

Even the Hindu festival of Akshaya Tritiya, considered one of the main occasions for buying gold in India, gave only a temporary boost to gold purchases.

In Turkey, too, jewelry demand recorded its first annual decline since early 2022, and this is due “solely to the high price of gold,” according to the CMO.

But the prices may not only have discouraged potential buyers but also “motivated some smaller investors to take profits,” said Louise Street, an analyst at the organization.

Western investors also took advantage of historically high prices to take profits. On the other hand, high prices whetted the appetite of Asian investors.