Global debt boom, towards economic collapse. Here are the countries most in difficulty

Interest rates are rising but global debt (combining governments, businesses, financial companies and families) is rising in parallel according to data from the Institute of International Finance (IIF) in its latest report on “The search for sustainability”. In fact, the residual balance of public and private liabilities globally grew by 10 trillion dollars in the first half of 2023. Total volume is now at a record $307 trillion. Compared to ten years ago, 100 thousand billion more.

An increase that reversed a 21-month trend in which debt had decreased. The countries that contributed most to this increase are states France, United States, Japan, United Kingdom along with China, India and Brazil. The accumulated debt is today the 336% of world GDP (+2 compared to 2022). The Institute confirms that “With wage and price pressures moderating, although they have not yet returned to central banks’ target levels, we expect the ratio to exceed 337% of GDP by the end of the year.”

Global debt, alarming levels of debt in emerging countries

In emerging countries, with the exception of China, the public debt it grew slightly in the last half-year (57% of GDP) with a clear growth in the increase in bond issues in euros, to defend against the dollar. The IIF expresses concern because “Public debt levels are at alarming levels in many countries and the global financial architecture is not prepared to manage the risks associated with tensions in national debt markets.”

The abnormal growth in rates in Europe and the USA has been reflected in the composition of the debt. The weight of bank credit to families and non-financial companies has decreased while activity in the private credit markets is growing.

The reality of household debt is now very clear: declining in the developed and rich world, growing in the bloc of poor and emerging countries. The Institute’s report states that while the credit growth in countries like South Korea, China or Thailand maintains the debt/GDP ratio of households at clearly higher levels than before the pandemic, in higher-income countries the trend is the opposite and the debt/GDP ratio fell in the first half of 2023 to the lowest level in the last two decades. The Institute’s conclusion is that “Consumer debt is, in rich markets, still at manageable levels and this could allow further increases by central banks”. But no one hopes so.

