According to Kepler data, the total flows of crude oil and fuel oil coming from Russia to China reached, last January, their highest levels since the Russian-Ukrainian war a year ago, and exceeded the record recorded in April 2020. Also, Russian fuel oil exports to China are unique. reached an all-time high.

Russia’s total exports of crude oil and fuel oil to China reached 1.66 million barrels per day last month, according to “Kpler” data issued on February 20, and this is greater than the previous record recorded in April 2020 when the Asian country was easing its initial restrictions to confront the virus. Crude and condensate flows rose to 1.52 million barrels per day, just below the record set nearly three years ago, according to Bloomberg..

Russian exports of regular fuel oil and high-sulfur fuel oil to China reached a record high of about 142,000 barrels per day in January, according to Kpler.“.

Ship-tracking data indicates that more oil could flow to China from the ports of Primorsk and Novorossiysk on Russia’s western side, where crude grades, including the Urals, are loaded..

China is competing with India, the biggest buyer of Russian crude after the Ukraine war reshaped global energy flows.

Moscow has had to offer discounts to entice a dwindling group of customers, a move welcomed by Asian buyers trying to keep inflation under control..

The West wants to limit the money that Russia gets from selling energy, through the package of sanctions it imposed on Russian oil and its products, but at the same time it wants to maintain a ceiling on global oil prices..