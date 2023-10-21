Home page World

The water from the Schlei floods a boat harbor in Schleswig. © Frank Molter/dpa

The Baltic Sea coast in Schleswig-Holstein and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania has been hit by a severe storm surge. A century mark was broken in Flensburg. Some dykes are causing concern.

Kiel/Flensburg/Rostock – Dikes are reaching their limits, streets are flooded and trees are falling over. A severe storm surge hit the coast of Schleswig-Holstein and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. It was a long night for some coastal residents.

In many cities there were disruptions due to closed roads. The east wind drove the water against beaches and cliffs with hurricane-force gusts. A water level of the century has been reached in Flensburg. Around midnight, the water level in Flensburg rose to 2.27 meters above the average water level, as a spokeswoman for the Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH) in Rostock said. “Only” 2 meters was expected. Although the wind was still blowing heavily, there were signs that the situation was stabilizing.

For the emergency services, the situation in Flensburg remained relatively relaxed despite the record flood. No one was injured, said a spokesman for the city of Flensburg’s command staff late in the evening. There were more calls because of the storm – for example because of fallen trees – than because of the flood. It is becoming apparent that the highest water level may have been reached, said the spokesman.

Electricity must be switched off

The streets at Flensburg harbor were under water. The Flensburg public utilities switched off the electricity in parts of the port in the evening. Because of the flooding, there are short circuits and small fires in the distribution systems.

In Eckernförde, according to the table from the Ministry of the Environment and information from the BSH, the water level significantly exceeded the two-meter mark at 2.15 at around 10 p.m. Before midnight the level fell significantly here.

On the Schleswig-Holstein Baltic Sea island of Fehmarn, a 33-year-old woman died in her car, which was hit by a tree that had fallen in the storm. The accident in the Ostholstein district occurred yesterday afternoon, a police spokesman said. The woman lived on the island.

In the 600-inhabitant town of Maasholm (Schleswig-Flensburg district), the emergency services have abandoned the dike. Residents in three districts were asked to pack emergency luggage and prepare for a possible evacuation, a district spokesman said late in the evening. A multi-purpose hall has been prepared.

In the Schlei town of Arnis, which is considered the smallest town in Germany with just 300 inhabitants, two dikes broke, the spokesman said. But this has no impact on people. In the Schleswig-Flensburg district, tens of thousands of sandbags were distributed to the affected authorities and communities.

Günther thanks helpers

Schleswig-Holstein’s Prime Minister Daniel Günther thanked all those who helped. “This is a challenging situation and I am very grateful to all the helpers who are currently on duty,” said the CDU politician. “The police, fire brigade, THW and the employees of the State Office for Coastal Protection are committed to keeping the situation under control, and they are succeeding.” The Ministry of the Interior’s disaster control team started work in Kiel.

Near Heringsdorf in the Ostholstein district, several campsites and a holiday home complex were evacuated because the floodwaters almost reached the top of the dike. A campsite owner told the German Press Agency last night. But the dike is still holding. According to the Interior Ministry, there was also damage to dikes in the Rendsburg-Eckernförde district and in the Schleswig district. Emergency services are carrying out security work in the endangered sections.

Impact on traffic on land and at sea

Ferries temporarily stopped serving on the Baltic Sea. In Travemünde, the ferry to Priwall no longer ran in some cases, and the ferry line in Kiel was discontinued. The storm over the Baltic Sea also temporarily stopped German-Danish ferry traffic on the Puttgarden-Rødby and Rostock-Gedser routes.

After the railway line between Neumünster and Brokstedt was closed, regional traffic on the route was resumed in the afternoon. Many trains in Schleswig-Holstein ran at reduced speeds and there were delays. From 8 p.m., rail traffic between Eckernförde and Kiel, Rendsburg and Kiel and Husum and Kiel should be stopped.

Fewer problems in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania

In Wismar, the flood flooded streets and parking lots. According to the police, the shipbuilding embankment at “Am Hafen” and the adjacent parking spaces were not passable. According to the water police, the water level was 1.6 meters above normal around midnight.

The water also rose significantly in Warnemünde. However, the promenade at the Alter Strom was not flooded by evening, so that walkers could walk to the pier. In Rostock the situation was quiet in the evening. In Binz on Rügen, a birch tree uprooted by the storm fell onto a car. Because of the storm, the Skywalk viewing platform at the chalk cliff remained closed yesterday. In Ahrenshoop, the storm surge washed away large parts of the sandy beach.

The minister responsible for coastal protection, Till Backhaus (SPD), warned people to be careful, even if the storm surge, at least for the majority of the coast of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, cannot be classified as a severe storm surge according to current forecasts.

The Baltic Sea coast is repeatedly hit by devastating storm surges. Around 275 people died in the worst storm surge on the southwestern Baltic Sea coast in 1872. Numerous places on the Danish and German coast were affected.

The problem is completely different on the North Sea

The storm that pushed water onshore in the Baltic Sea pushed water away from the coast in the North Sea and caused extremely low water levels. This had an impact on shipping traffic. Numerous ferries to the islands and Halligen were canceled. “It’s extreme here at the moment with the wind and the weather. “You don’t have that often,” said operations manager Nick Obert from the Wyker Dampfschiffs-Reederei. dpa