The butterflies Vanessa cardui have accomplished an extraordinary feat: a non-stop flight of 4,200 kilometers across the Atlantic, from West Africa to South America, in less than eight days. An entomologist discovered these butterflies during a beach walk in French Guiana, documenting their epic journey in the study published in Nature Communications.

Scientists’ discovery about Vanessa cardui butterflies

Experts from the Botanical Institute of Barcelona, ​​Spain, led the team international research. To understand how these butterflies, which usually migrate between Europe and sub-Saharan Africa, arrived in South America, researchers used a multidisciplinary approach. They analyzed wind paths, identifying a corridor that could have supported their journey from Africa to South America.

Genetic analysis and pollen studies

Studying the genetic diversity of butterflies, it was determined that the specimens observed in South America were related to populations in Europe and Africa, ruling out a North American origin. In addition, analysis of pollen found on the bodies of the butterflies identified two plant species found only in tropical Africa, confirming that the butterflies had visited flowers in that region.

An even longer journey?

The detection of hydrogen and strontium isotopes on the wings of the butterflies indicated that their larval life took place in Western Europe, in countries such as France, Ireland, the United Kingdom or Portugal. This suggests that the butterflies could have traveled at least 7,000 kilometers, crossing three continents.

Clément Bataille, a professor at the University of Ottawa in Canada and co-author of the study, says: “This is an extraordinary feat for such a small insect.”

The researchers point out that the climate change could facilitate these long-distance dispersal events, with significant implications for global biodiversity and ecosystems.

