The fire season on the American continent began in the north three months ago and so far this year the fire has already burned more surface area than the average of the previous 11 years. Compared to the rest of the continents, the region is the only one that far exceeds the average number of accumulated fires.

As of June 16 (last date with data), 30.8 million hectares have been burned, the largest area recorded at this time of year since 2012, the first year with information collected by the European Union Earth Observation, which uses satellite images to monitor fires. The area burned so far in all of America is equivalent to land larger than the size of Ecuador (which is 24.8 million hectares).

There are various fire peaks in the region depending on the hottest times: while in the south spring and summer occur between September and February, in the north they occur between March and September. In Brazil, the country in which the most fires have been recorded in the south of the continent, a thermal sensation of 62 degrees was reached in Rio de Janeiro, a figure that exceeded all data for the last 10 years.

In the northern part of the continent there were also records for temperature increases at the beginning of spring. It has happened in places like Mexico City, Florida or Managua. In fact, in Mexico until June 12 The Ministry of Health has registered 125 deaths related to heat stroke, dehydration or burns, while in 2023 to the same date there were eight deaths. In 2020, until that same week there were four.

Identified fires

This year the maximum thresholds have also been exceeded in the number of fires – and not only in their magnitude. Up to now, there have been nearly 90,000 incidents across the continent: that number of events is what is reached, in a normal year, a month later.

The waves in the north of the continent

In the United States and Canada, the fire season began a few weeks earlier than expected. In part it is because the layers of snow that cover the United States and Canada in winter melt faster and faster, explains researcher Yan Boulanger of the Canadian Forest Service to EL PAÍS. It is a circumstance caused by the increase in global temperatures.

In Canadian territory, “more than double the amount recorded in the 1950s is burning,” explains this expert, “and it is expected that with the future effects of climate change, the number of fires and burned areas will increase, as once to five times as much by the end of the century.”

So far, the year with the greatest damage in Canada was 2020. It is not expected that 2024 will reach that record, but the country’s authorities have already warned that the emissions from the current year’s fires are unusual for the start. it’s from the season.

In Mexico the fires have not stopped since the beginning of the year. According to data from the Ministry of the Environment, until May 30, fires were detected in the 32 states that make up the country. Until the last week of May, 5,067 fires were recorded throughout the country, that is, 70% of those recorded in an average year since 1970 (about 7,000).

The peak in fire incidents is explained by many factors: drought, which increases the risk of facing fires and their intensity; the El Niño phenomenon, which, as explained by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration of the United States,, raises sea temperatures; or the greater flammability of forests, due above all to the presence of fallen trees and dry undergrowth, which easily fuel the combustion of forest masses, as Boulanger reminds this newspaper.

The fires in the Amazon, the lungs of the planet

The Amazon supports 10% of the earth’s biodiversity and has a cooling network that helps stabilize its climate. But the region is exposed to unprecedented stress from higher temperatures, accompanied by the lack of water that regularly keeps the soil moist, according to a recently published study. in Nature magazine.

Although the burned areas in this jungle do not reach the records of 2005, which exceed 160,000 square kilometers, since 2021 the records have increased again. In 2023, the largest annual accumulated extension of the last decade was burned.

In the Brazilian Amazon, in 2024, the largest number of square kilometers affected by fire during the month of April was recorded since 2003. As the aforementioned Nature study pointed out, the resilience of this tropical forest has declined since the beginning of the 2000s. : on average, for each decade its temperature increases 0.27 degrees during the dry season. Furthermore, the central and peripheral areas of this jungle dry out significantly because rainfall has been reduced.

