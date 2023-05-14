A real record family, that of Oana and Onisim, a couple originally from Romania who, last year obtained citizenship after 21 years in Italy. On Thursday they welcomed little Isaiah, the last born

Thirteen children Isaiah weighs 3 kg and was born naturally on Thursday afternoon in the same hospital where his 12 siblings were born. All together they welcomed the newcomer to the hospital’s family room, a space designed to offer families moments of intimacy in the hours following the birth.

Very happy mom Oana and dad Onisim and the whole town of Mansuè where the family lives, especially in a moment of profound demographic crisis, the worst in our country in the last 160 years. “I consider myself very lucky – says mother Oana interviewed by Corriere della Sera – Mine is a very large family but I don’t feel tired. My days are always full of joy and smiles. My husband supports me and the children help each other. We are all excited about the arrival of Isaiah in our lives”.

The couple moved from Romania 21 years ago and gave birth to their first child in 2007. For the moment, Onisim has left his job as a surveyor to take care of his large family full time and drives a van in which he takes his children to school, to play sports or other activities. “There are certainly many sacrifices to be made – confides Onisim, of evangelical faith like his wife – But we have Providence on our side: the hand of God has rested on us.