In May 2021, almost 900 rooms were put up for sale in Moscow. The most expensive object in this segment of the housing market will cost 16 million rubles, follows from the materials of the Agency for Investments in Moscow Real Estate, provided to Lente.ru.

According to realtors, the record-breaking expensive room is located in one of the communal apartments in the Meshchansky District (Central Administrative District). The total area of ​​the offer is 33 square meters. The cheapest such lot – a 14-meter one – was found in the Fili area (Western District), it costs 2.35 million rubles.

According to experts, the sale of a room often means three options for the transaction. The first is the sale of a share, when the buyers can use the room, but in fact it is the share that is being sold. The second option is the sale of a share, in relation to which there is a court decision on the right to use, that is, a certain room is assigned to a certain person. The third option is the sale of a room with its own cadastral number.

“The price depends on how many tenants there are in the apartment: the more, the cheaper,” experts explain. – Also, the price depends on the number of rooms in the apartment. Thus, if we take two identical rooms in a two-room and five-room apartment, then in the first case the object will be rated higher. “

Experts recommend that you carefully check the documents for a room before making a deal. “When looking at a room, you need to pay attention to the front door, common areas and the corridor. The presence of alcoholics or drug addicts in the apartment will be noticeable precisely in the common areas, ”they conclude.

Earlier it was reported that the average price per square meter of rooms in Moscow for the year by April 2021 increased by 16 percent, and the supply sharply – by 55 percent – decreased. A “square” of rooms in the capital currently costs 233 thousand rubles (a year ago – 201 thousand rubles). The average cost of an object in the segment is 3.7 million rubles (in 2020 – 3.3 million rubles).

