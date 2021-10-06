Thousands of Porsches who have reached the Porsche Experience Center Franciacorta to participate in the sixth edition of the Porsche Festival organized on 2 and 3 October.

After the forced pause of 2020, the annual event that Porsche Italia dedicated to the owners and fans of the brand recorded record numbers. Starting with the visitors, with almost 8000 appearances in the two days of the event.

For the occasion, the PEC Franciacorta was transformed into a container of events with a succession of activities that animated and entertained visitors throughout the weekend: from test drives on the various circuits of the plant to artistic and sports exhibitions along the boulevard. ; from the four races of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia to mindful yoga lessons.

Lots of fun shared also with exceptional guests such as Jorge Lorenzo, Horacio Pagani and Luca Trazzi.

The numbers and highlights of the Porsche Festival 2021

– 1152 Porsche cars on parade (600 on Saturday and 552 on Sunday);

– 34 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup in the race, 95 laps traveled e 142 position changes in total;

– 9 drivers under 25;

– 10,000 kilometers traveled on the track during the “Sport Experience”, “My Porsche” and “Hot Lap” driving sessions;

– 80 young people under 18 drove a Porsche 718 during the “Young Driving Experience” sessions with the help of double pedals;

– Several special cars paraded in the paddock and on the track: Porsche 935, 959, 917 long tail, 550 RS, 908, 911 RSR, 918, Carrera GT, 904 and also the zero-emission single-seater of the Formula E championship, the Porsche 99X;

– 49 ″ 923 it is the best time recorded over the weekend on electric go-karts (with Turbo mapping);

– 1′10 ″ 001 it is the best time set for the simulators by a 911 GT3 Cup on the virtual circuit of the PEC Franciacorta (1’07 “963 the pole position obtained on the track in the Carrera Cup Italy);

– 70 ascents aboard the Q8 Hi Perform balloon;

– 1600 meters climbed on the climbing wall;

– The 1:43 scale model of the 911 GT3 limited edition PEC Franciacorta was thebest selling item during the weekend;

– 24 hours thempiegate to create the mural work “Guida. Explore. Alive.” dedicated to the new Macan;

– 7 mindful yoga classes.