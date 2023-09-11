Home page politics

From: Franziska Schwarz

A Russian diamond producer is celebrating a new gemstone discovery. But the question arises in the Ukraine war: Can it be easily monetized?

Mirny – A record diamond has been found in Russia – but will it be sold quickly during the Ukraine war? The gemstone is surrounded by a yellow-brown “halo,” wrote the Russian group Alrosa in a statement on Sunday (September 10). The rough diamond has 390.7 carats.

The record diamond (here in a press photo from Alrosa) could be difficult to sell because of sanctions over Putin’s war of aggression against Ukraine. © Mikhail Metzel/AFP/Alrosa/Montage: IPPEN.MEDIA

The record diamond was mined in a mine in the Siberian region of Yakutia. Alrosa has its headquarters there in the town of Mirny. It is said to be the largest gem-quality diamond mined in Russia for a good ten years. However, the sanctions against Russia under President Vladimir Putin could make sales more difficult. Among other things, the US news agency Bloomberg reported.

Russian record diamond – and soon new sanctions because of the war in Ukraine?

The state-controlled Alrosa is under sanctions from the USA and Great Britain because of Putin’s war of aggression against Ukraine. There are no EU sanctions against the Russian diamond industry yet, reported Bloombergbut continued to write about speculation that the G7 countries could announce further sanctions this month.

Attempts to stop the sale of Russian gemstones in the EU are backfired Bloomberg-Information on resistance from importing countries such as Belgium. Their argument: This would only shift trade. Alrosa suffered loudly Bloomberg After the first announcement of US sanctions, sales fell, but have since recovered thanks to, among other things, stronger trade in Asia.

Alrosa Group produces 90 percent of diamonds in Russia

Since the Russian attack on Ukraine, the 27 EU states have launched eleven sanctions packages. The measures are aimed at weakening Russia’s economy and limiting its ability to wage war. In addition to economic and financial sanctions, this also includes punitive measures against around 1,800 individuals and organizations. Alrosa is one of the world’s leading diamond producers. According to Alrosa, the manufacturer accounts for 90 percent of Russian and 29 percent of global diamond production. (frs)