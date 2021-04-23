D.he Bundestag passed the supplementary budget on Friday with new debts of 60.4 billion euros. This means that Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD) can take out the record loan amount of 240.2 billion euros this year. The supplementary budget provides above all for more money for business aid and for health policy, for example for the purchase of vaccines, as well as aid for families. At the same time, it is intended to compensate for lower tax revenues.

In order to make the high level of new debt possible, the Bundestag again lifted the debt brake anchored in Article 115 of the Basic Law. 370 MPs voted for this in a roll-call vote. There were 78 votes against and 184 abstentions. 355 yes votes would have been required. The CDU / CSU and SPD voted for the supplementary budget itself. FDP, Left and AfD voted against, the Greens abstained.

Scholz defended the record debt. Thanks to massive financial aid for companies, for example, Germany has come through the crisis better than many other countries, said the SPD candidate for chancellor. “And we say today: We will hold out until the end of the whole time,” said Scholz. “Because after the pandemic we want to take off.”

Debt also due to extended lockdowns

At 240.2 billion euros, the federal government’s net borrowing is around 60 billion euros higher than when the budget was drawn up. In terms of expenditure, the budget for economic aid will be increased by 25.5 billion euros to 65 billion euros. The funds for health protection, for example for the procurement of vaccines and for compensation payments to hospitals, increase by 14.6 billion euros.

Overall, the budget for 2021 will increase to a planned expenditure of 547.7 billion euros. A good two fifths of this is financed through debt. The upper limit set by the debt brake will be exceeded by around EUR 216 billion.

CDU head housekeeper Eckhardt Rehberg justified the high level of debt with the upcoming general election, after which there was only one incumbent federal government. Therefore it is “wise to have increased the corporate aid again”. “The ongoing corona pandemic requires the supplementary budget with a record new debt of 240.2 billion euros. The extended lockdown, new vaccine purchases and the test strategy are reflected in the federal budget on the income and expenditure side, ”said Rehberg.

Greens abstain

FDP housekeeper Christian Dürr accused Scholz of wanting to sweeten his election campaign as SPD candidate for chancellor with billions in reserves in the budget. The so-called global additional expenditure, the funds of which are not specifically planned, is superfluous. In addition, of the 95 billion euros in economic aid that Scholz spoke of, only 22 billion euros are actual aid, while the majority are loans. The FDP will therefore reject the supplementary budget.

Green politician Anja Hajduk, on the other hand, announced abstention. There was strong support from her group for responding to the crisis with quick, effective and sufficient means. However, help for recipients of basic security would be neglected. In addition, much higher investments are required in the coming years. A repayment plan for the new debt that is too fast restricts the financial leeway unnecessarily.

From the point of view of employer president Rainer Dulger, on the other hand, it is high time to have “the debate about the time after Corona”. “What we need is a plan for the future,” he said. “Limiting taxes and social security contributions is essential so that the economy can grow again and tomorrow’s jobs can be secured. We now have to answer the questions of how we want to do business in the next few years. We need a real unleashing offensive, a mere burden moratorium is not enough, ”said Dulger. If decisive action is taken now, the debt brake can soon be adhered to again. The German economy is ready for a dialogue on a future plan.