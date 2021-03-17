The Ukrainian authorities recorded a record death rate from coronavirus in the country. On Wednesday, March 17, Capital.ua reports.

According to the National Security and Defense Council, over the past day, 289 patients have died. This was the highest figure since the start of the pandemic.

The previous anti-record was registered on December 11, 2020. Then the death rate per day was 285 deaths.

Vaccination in Ukraine started at the end of February. The drug Covishield, which is manufactured in India under a license from AstraZeneca, has been delivered to the country. A Chinese vaccine from Sinovac Biotech is also registered.

In 20 European countries, they decided to abandon the AstraZeneca vaccine due to the appearance of thrombosis in those vaccinated. The Minister of Health of Ukraine Maxim Stepanov said there was no connection between vaccination and thrombosis.