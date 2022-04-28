New historian productive goal for Dacia, which from the Romanian plant in Mioveni brought the number one off the assembly lines 10 million since the brand was inaugurated. It was an example of Duster, the SUV par excellence of the Dacia brand, built over the years in 2.1 million units and since 2018 the best-selling crossover to private customers in Europe. In terms of production, Sandero, assembled in 2.6 million units (including the Stepway variant), and the 1300, produced up to 2004 in over 2.3 million units, did better than Duster.

“We are very proud to have passed the symbolic milestone of 10 million vehicles produced – commented Denis Le Vot, CEO of Dacia – This result rewards ours pragmatic vision of the car, focused on what is truly essential for our customers. Building on her experience, Dacia will continue to grow and offer attractive vehicles that fit the lifestyle of our customers. “ In the history of the brand, the first model ever to leave the Dacia production lines was the 1100 model, built in August 1968. All subsequent models, from 1300 to Logan through Sandero and Duster, have done nothing but contribute to the growth process of the Romanian company, which accompanied the launch of new models to the opening of new production plants, not only in the mother country. obviously.

Just in the matter of increase in production capacity, we recall that only in the last decade Dacia inaugurated a brand new plant in the port city of Tangier, Morocco, in 2012, then opened a new production line in Oran in 2016, exclusively for the Algerian market, and finally started in 2020 the production of Spring, the first 100% electric vehicle of the Romanian brand, at the plant in Shyian, China. The Dacia models are currently sold in 44 countriesmainly in Europe and in the Mediterranean basin.