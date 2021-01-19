7,995 new coronavirus infections have been recorded in just one day in the Valencian Community.

Figures released this evening (January 19) by the regional health ministry make it worst-day yet during the pandemic as well as having the highest new infection figure in Spain.

The previous high of 7,497 was recorded on January 15.

The news comes as the region has announced new restrictions starting this Thursday.

That includes the complete closure of bars and restaurants, and at 6.00 pm shutting of non-essential shops and businesses.

A record daily death toll was reached today of 98 people, 29 of them in residential homes.

Hospitalizations have leapt up to a record 3,989 in the Valencian Community compared to last Friday’s figure of 3,062.

2,138 people are in Valencia Province hospitals; 1,525 in Alicante Province; and 326 in Castellon Province facilities.

Occupancy of ICUs in the Valencian Community stands at over 50%, which is the highest rate of any Spanish region.

Field hospitals erected last spring in the three provinces to deal with COVID-19 cases have all been pressed into action.

32 outbreaks have been reported in the Valencian Community, of which 24 are in Valencia Province.