Rafael Nadal will not participate in the Roland Garros tournament for the first time since 2005, which he won fourteen times. A hip injury he sustained at the Australian Open has not recovered sufficiently. He will try to recover sufficiently in the coming months to be able to say goodbye to professional tennis on the court in 2024.

The Spanish tennis player announced this today during a press conference at his tennis academy in Mallorca.

Nadal will take complete rest in the coming months. At the earliest, he would take Spain to the Davis Cup at the end of the year. “I have had too many injuries and pain in recent years. When I played, it went well, in terms of results. But during the daily work, the training sessions, I was constantly in pain. I can’t keep that up.”

The 22 Grand Slam winner has struggled with physical problems throughout his career, but in recent years they have gotten worse and have kept him out more often and for longer. "If you are not happy in any part of your life, you feel it in everything. I have still achieved important victories, but now I will put an end to it, and then look further. I'm going to try to get my body to recover over the next few months. Only when I am physically and mentally ready will I start again."

At the age of 36, it is not yet a time for a final farewell. He did say that, if he recovers, next year will almost certainly be his last. ,,Then I would like to travel along the courts and participate in the tournaments where I have often been, so that I can say goodbye little by little. Although it will be difficult to win Grand Slams after such a long break.”



Roland Garros is disappointed with the first edition without Federer or Nadal in 25 years

Roland Garros shed a tear after Rafael Nadal's withdrawal. For the first time since 1998, both Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are missing from the grand slam tournament in Paris. At least one of them participated in the last quarter of a century. Roland Garros himself announced that news fact and added an emoticon with teary eyes.



The retired Federer, winner of the tournament in 2009, made his debut at Roland Garros in 1999 as a teenager. Six years later, the debut of Nadal also followed, who immediately won the tournament in 2005. He later won the tournament thirteen more times. Roland Garros starts on Sunday, May 28.





