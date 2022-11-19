The electric offensive of BYD it’s picking up a really intense pace. It took the Chinese automaker thirteen years to go from its first electric vehicle produced to 1 million battery-powered cars built, but then the growth times have reduced considerably: the brand has in fact gone from 1 million to 2 million in a only year and from 2 million to 3 million, the latest milestone achieved, in just 6 months. A sometimes frightening trend, which, moreover, has not only concerned production: in operational terms, in fact, BYD has extended its presence of electric vehicles to over 400 cities in 70 countries and regions on 6 continents.

“To cope with industrial transformation and ever-changing consumer trends, BYD will continue to focus on scientific and technological innovation to encourage the conquest of a better life thanks to cutting-edge technologies and diversified products”, commented Wang Chuanfu, President and Chairman of BYD, enthusiastic about the new production record. A record that the Chinese company wanted to celebrate a few days ago at its headquarters, where the ceremony for its own for the roll-off of the 3 millionth electric vehicle from the production line. It was the President of the Chinese brand himself who delivered this special specimen to its respective owner, Wang Shuang, a soccer player who was named Asian Football Confederation’s Player of the Year in 2018.

The number one of BYD also announced that his company will start in 2023 a Yangwanga new premium brand for the luxury market that will be able to boast exceptional technologies and materials: its debut model will be launched in the first quarter of next year and, according to BYD, “it will offer users extraordinary performance”. But it will not be the only new brand that BYD will welcome next year: the Chinese giant has in fact made it known that again in 2023 it will launch a new brand that will focus on customization, taking advantage of co-creation with users. There will therefore be five brands that in the future will compete in more and more markets under BYD’s control: Dynasty, Ocean, Denza, Yangwang and precisely the new brand dedicated to customization.