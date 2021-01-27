A.pple is increasingly benefiting from the corona pandemic. In the Christmas Quarter, the company passed the $ 100 billion mark in sales for the first time in its history. As the company announced on Wednesday, the group sold devices and services valued at $ 111.4 billion between October and December, a good fifth more than in the same period last year.

The net profit rose by almost 30 percent to almost 29 billion dollars. “Our December quarter business performance was driven by double-digit growth in every product category, resulting in all-time sales records in each of our geographic segments and an all-time high for our installed base of active devices,” said Apple CFO Luca Maestri.

Apple has joined an exclusive club that also includes Walmart. Years ago, the US oil company Exxon Mobil had crossed this threshold, but not since 2013. Observers expect Amazon to be a newcomer to the $ 100 billion club when the company presents its quarterly figures in the coming month.

Apple had presented a whole range of new device models in time for the Christmas business. Starting with two new Apple Watch models and iPads in September, followed by the iPhone 12 models and the small HomePod mini speaker in October. In November, Apple presented its new MacBooks with its own chip and in December the company introduced the AirPods Max headphones.

There was a delay of several weeks, especially when the new iPhones were launched. The reason for this was reportedly interruptions in work at the Group’s Chinese factories, but also delays in the delivery of components. The AirPods Max could also be ordered in December but not be delivered until January.

Still, Apple customers bought more than ever before. The Christmas quarter is traditionally the most important quarter for Apple because of the introduction of new iPhones, in which about 30 percent of the annual business is made. For the first time, the new iPhones are able to transmit in the new and thus fifth generation of 5G mobile communications. Many Apple users had been waiting to switch from older models.

iPhone dominance is declining

In fact, however, the dominance of the iPhone in Apple’s balance sheet is declining. The group is increasingly relying on services, including Apple Music, Apple TV +, the Apple Arcade game flat rate, Apple News +, iCloud and, most recently, the fitness service Fitness +.

The Apple shops have to close in the meantime due to the corona pandemic. But this hardly seems to be a problem for consumers. You can also order the devices online.

The lockdown means that users are increasingly dependent on devices that Apple makes, including MacBooks and iPads in particular, which sold very well in the Christmas quarter. Home office and homeschooling seem to be a driver here. Schools in Germany had recently reported delivery problems with Apple devices and could only order larger quantities with a lead time of several months.

But already in the past fiscal year, which ends in September, it became apparent that Apple’s fate does not only depend on the iPhone, even if the share of sales was still around 50 percent. While iPhone sales declined, group sales increased by six percent.

In the most recent quarter, Apple now reports growth of 17 percent to $ 65.6 billion for its iPhone business. Apple now no longer gives any sales figures for its devices. But the non-iPhone categories have grown even faster. The business with Mac computers even increased by more than 20 percent, with iPads the plus was even a good 40 percent.

The rising sales are also having an impact on digital services, which grew by almost a quarter. The wearables, home and accessories business, which includes the Apple Watch, HomePod mini and AirPods, grew by almost 30 percent in the most recent quarter.

Even if Apple still generates the majority of its sales with the iPhone, all other business segments are growing much faster.

Despite everything, Apple faces a number of challenges. These include rising corporate taxes in the US, which are part of the plans of the new US President Joe Biden. In addition, Apple has to face antitrust proceedings because of its dealings with developers.

In the financial markets, however, these risks are not viewed as too great. Last year, Apple shares rose by a good 80 percent.