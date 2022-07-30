Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is planning the largest structure in human history and wants to use it to attract new residents to the kingdom.

Riyadh – The Burj Khalifa in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates is the tallest building in the world at 828 meters. But the neighboring country Saudi Arabia apparently wants to trump this superlative: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is probably planning a mega-skyscraper that will be 170 kilometers long and up to 500 meters high, according to a promotional video. The project would not be the tallest, but it would be the largest structure in human history.

When Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman directed authorities to develop land in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s arid north-west, he is said to have had a construction project in mind as ambitious as Egypt’s pyramids, according to a report by the WSJ from Saturday.

What the city planners then developed is nothing less than the plan for the largest building in the history of mankind: A mega skyscraper is to be built in the middle of the desert, which will stretch over 170 kilometers to the sea and be up to 500 meters high and 200 meters wide. Crown Prince Mohammed personally announced the project “The Line” on Monday, as reported by the AFP news agency. It is to be built as part of the planned megacity Neom, which is planned not far from the Gulf of Aqaba near the Red Sea coast.

With the Neom project, the crown prince wants to diversify the oil-dependent Saudi economy and attract foreigners. His plan to reshape Saudi Arabia is to increase the country’s population from around 34 million today to between 50 and 60 million by 2030, Bloomberg news agency quoted the crown prince as saying on Tuesday. About half of them will be foreigners – currently only a third of the residents of Saudi Arabia come from other countries.

Mankind has lived in dysfunctional and polluted cities for far too long, according to the promotional video of the mega-desert project. There is talk of a “revolution of civilization”. The construction project is designed in such a way that the ecological footprint is kept as small as possible.

Up to nine million people are expected to live in the huge building in the future – as many as there are in New York City today. There, however, the skyscrapers are located on an area of ​​around 800 square kilometers. The construction project called “The Line”, on the other hand, should only require 34 square kilometers of space. A high-speed train should enable residents to travel from one side of the megacity to the other in just 20 minutes – cars would then no longer be necessary and the city would be emission-free. Artificial intelligence will play a central role in life in the megacity, it said. In the video, drones fly through the streets, they could deliver food or groceries to the residents.

The megacity “The Line” is to run 170 kilometers through the desert of Saudi Arabia to the Red Sea. The huge building apparently offers space for nine million inhabitants – more than New York City. © Photo by NEOM / AFP

What became of Saudi Arabia's Jeddah Tower? Another megalomaniacal construction project in Saudi Arabia – albeit not an idea of ​​Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman – could never be completed: The Jeddah Tower was planned to be the new tallest building in the world at over 1000 meters and should actually have been there since 2017. But the construction work is currently interrupted, when and if it will continue is unclear. The Mecca Royal Tower Clock Hotel is currently the tallest building in Saudi Arabia at 600 meters and the Burj Khalifa in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates is still the tallest building in the world at 828 meters.

Mega Desert Project: Utopia or Ambitious Planning?

By 2030, 1.5 million people are expected to live in “The Line”, by 2045 nine million. Saudi Arabia is not short of money. The world’s largest oil producer, the Saudi state-owned company Aramco, has been the world’s most valuable company since May of this year. But the Neom project is expensive even by Saudi standards and cannot be paid for out of petty cash.

The “first phase” of the project alone by 2030 would cost 1.2 trillion Saudi riyals (about 300 billion euros), Prince Mohammed said, as reported by Bloomberg. In addition to state subsidies, the private sector and an expected Neom IPO in 2024 are also possible sources of financing.

“With little access to the site and only eight years until residents are due to move in, there has to be a lot of trust,” said an adviser who works closely with the Saudi government The Guardians the megacity’s chances of success. The crown prince himself always has many plans. According to Bloomberg, Mohammed bin Salman once said that he would be satisfied if he achieved 50 percent of his goals.