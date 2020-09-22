Highlights: Corona infection is increasing rapidly in the state

The danger of corona is continuously increasing in the state. Now the situation is that the number of infected people in the state is creating new records every day. According to the last data which came till late Monday, new 1892 Corona positive cases have been reported in the state. The day before this figure was 1865. Let us tell you that the risk of corona of the capital Jaipur is increasing the most. Jaipur has the highest number of corona positives in the state.

According to the last data so far, till date 16 deaths have been confirmed in the state, the total death toll has reached 301. In such a situation, the number of monkeys in the capital Jaipur has started falling. At the same time, the figures of the capital Jaipur are increasing among the state government. Let us tell you that 17844 cases have arrived in the capital Jaipur, which is the highest among all districts. Jodhpur is on the second place. Where the total corona infects figure is 17320.

According to the last figures in the state, the number of new corona infected in Jaipur is 389 in Jaipur. There are 324 in Jodhpur, 110 in Pali, 105 in Udaipur, 98 in Bhilwara, 92 in Alwar, 85 in Bikaner, 79 in Ajmer, 75 in Jalore, 70 in Kota, 47 in Bharatpur, 42 in Nagaur, 40 in Tonk, Churu. 39 in Chittorgarh, 29 in Ganganagar, 22-22 in Sikar and Dungarpur, 20-20 in Sirohi and Rajsamand, 16-16 in Jaisalmer and Dausa, 15 in Jhalawar, 14 in Dholpur, 13 in Barmer, Jhunjhunu and Hanumangarh 12 – 12, Pratapgarh, 11, Bundi and Banswara 10 – 10, Sawai Madhopur, Karauli and Baran – 9 positive cases have been reported.