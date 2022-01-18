After the recent news regarding the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, now comes the news that Xbox Game Pass has made record numbers, surpassing 25 million users, surpassing the previous record last year of 18 million users. The news comes at the same time as the acquisition of Activision Blizzard is finalized.

Although the news is very recent, Microsoft took the opportunity to confirm that Xbox Game Pass has exceeded 25 million users, who will have a wide range of games available in the digital library. The declarations, translated into Italian, are as follows:

At the close (of the acquisition), we will offer as many Activision Blizzard games as possible within Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass, both new titles and games from Activision Blizzard’s incredible catalog. We also announced today that Game Pass now has over 25 million subscribers. As always, we can’t wait to continue adding more value and greater games to Game Pass.

It seems then do not stop the amount of games that will be present within the service, with record numbers of users, which mark the enormous success of this type of subscription. At the end of last year, Microsoft itself had confirmed the presence of over 30 games available on day one within the subscription, which will most likely become many more after the acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

The current Xbox Game Pass record suggests that Sony is ready for a move on its part in this regard, as also suggested by the recent discovery concerning a patent to be used on PlayStation 5. The Japanese giant could therefore soon present its subscription service version, which would bring with it many benefits for users.

Currently, thanks to the acquisition of Bethesda and now Activision Blizzard, Microsoft is confirmed to be one of the biggest powers on the gaming market, officially coming third only after Tencent and Sony. In addition, the same company has also clarified about the hypothetical exclusives for Xbox consoles.