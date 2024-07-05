Record-breaking Viñales

The weekend of the German Grand Prix It started as best it could for Maverick Vinalesthe absolute protagonist of the Evidence. More than for the best time and the consequent access to tomorrow’s Q2, the Spanish Aprilia rider has signed the record lap of the Sachsenring circuit, stopping the clock on the1:19.622 and closing the gap on his compatriot Jorge Martin by three tenths.

A perfect Friday for the Spaniard, who is thus one of the drivers to beat in this German weekend, the last before the summer break: “Was my best day at Sachsenring since I’ve been racing in MotoGP – commented the #12, chasing his first success in Germany in the MotoGP – being so competitive on a slow circuit like Sachsenring is significant for the team. I felt very comfortable right from free practice, with a great race pace also during Practice, where I also did several tests in view of the race to understand what could work”.

Espargaro raises the white flag

On the ‘podium’ of the Trials, it is also worth highlighting the 3rd place of the Portuguese Miguel Oliveirariding the Aprilia of the Trackhouse team, but the official Noale team has to deal with the forfeit of Aleix EspargaroThe Spaniard had begun a recovery programme during the week to return to competition in time for the German GP after his crash in the Sprint at Assen, where he had suffered a fracture of the 5th metacarpal of the right hand.

Despite all his efforts, the #41 had to give up after a few laps due to pain in his hand. As a result, his participation at the Sachsenring ends here: “I tried to run but unfortunately my hand hurts too muchespecially when I was trying to brake, I couldn’t even manage the gas. I’m forced to stop this weekend, but I’ll still stay in the garage to support Maverick and to be with my team. I hope to see you again at Silverstone!”