Comparison with the same car between Lewis Hamilton And George Russell was one of the most anticipated on the eve of the 2022 championship and, despite the disappointing year experienced by Mercedes in terms of pure performance, the expectations relating to this British ‘derby’ between the present and the future of motorsport across the Channel were not disappointed . Many expected that Russell could be a more difficult obstacle for the seven-time world champion to overcome than Valtteri Bottas had been in the last five seasons and so it was. In fact, for the first time since 2016, when he lost the world title against Nico Rosberg, Hamilton finished the championship with minus points compared to those obtained by the teammate.

Russell edged Hamilton by 35 points in the standings, ending the season in fourth place in the drivers’ standings to sixth held by Hamilton. A partial mitigating factor for the #44 is the number of retirements collected: two, one of which due to technical problems in the last race of the season, against only the DNF at Silverstone remedied by the native of King’s Lynn. The very high level of Russell’s season is however testified by having approached or surpassed Hamilton in all statistics. The #44 did a little better in qualifying (13-9 the comparison in favor of him) and got one more podium than his young colleague (9-8) but lost 10-9 in the head-to-head balance in the matchexcluding the three GPs in which one of the two Mercedes drivers did not finish.

Above all, Russell was able to touch two peaks that Hamilton was unable to reach and which inevitably unbalance the overall head-to-head comparison in favor of the student. In fact, the 24-year-old former GP3 and F2 champion was the only one at Mercedes a take a pole position (GP of Hungary) and above all one victory (Brazil GP, right in front of Hamilton). It is a historic combination in its own way, given that only once in his career had Hamilton won fewer GPs than his partner: in 2013, against Rosberg. However, it had never happened that the champion from Stevenage was put down in the same year for successes, pole positions and points conquered. A figure that will certainly add spice to the rematch between the two in 2023, with the hope – for Toto Wolff and for all of Mercedes – that there is a prize up for grabs. much more a fourth place in the championshipor.

See also Where the first hydrogen trains will run in Italy | FormulaPassion.it Hamilton Russell League position 6th 4th Points 240 275 victories 1 podiums 9 8 Pole position 1 Comparison in competition 9 – 10 Comparison in qualifying 13 – 9 Best result 2nd (x5) 1st