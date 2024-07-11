A team of engineers from the University of Manchester he designed a record-breaking robot capable of making a height leap of over 120 meterspassing the Big Ben tower. This extraordinary result, published in the magazine Mechanism and Machine Theory, opens up new possibilities for planetary exploration and disaster rescue.
An innovative design for extreme challenges
The new robot could revolutionize various sectors thanks to its ability to jump over high obstacles. John Loan expert in space robotics at the University of Manchester, explains:
“Robots are traditionally designed to walk or move on wheels, but hopping provides an effective way to navigate places where the terrain is very uneven or where there are many obstacles.”
The study highlights how these current jumping inventions often do not fully release the stored elastic energy, resulting in inefficient and limited-height jumps. However, thanks to advanced mathematicscomputer simulations and laboratory experiments, researchers have designed a robot optimized to overcome obstacles many times larger than its height.
A leap towards new frontiers
According to calculations, the robot can clear 120 meters on Earth, which would become 200 meters on the Moon due to the lower gravity. This is a huge improvement over the current high jump record, which is 33 meters.
Ben Parslewaerospace engineer, explains:
“Our structural redesigns redistribute the mass of the robot’s components upward and taper the structure downward. Lighter, prism-shaped legs and the use of springs that only stretch improve the jumping machine’s performance and energy efficiency.”
The machine’s innovative design makes it ideal for planetary exploration missions, disaster relief operations, and surveillance of dangerous or inaccessible spaces. Its ability to overcome difficult terrain opens up new prospects for the use of robots in extreme environments.
What do you think of this new jumper? Could it revolutionize planetary exploration and rescue? Leave a comment and let us know your opinion!
#RecordBreaking #Robot #Jumps #Higher #Big #Ben
Hello. I’m sorry for the trouble. Please do not consider this informational message as spam. Perhaps it will be important for you!
We want to provide service to speed up sites indexing
Our service accelerates the indexation of site pages or incoming links in the Google search engine. It can be particularly useful for indexing new sites or updating existing ones, changing link structures, or adding new content. With our service, Google will index your site much faster, leading to higher positions in search results and increased site traffic. We utilize mobile Google-bot to index the links specified in the task, significantly increasing the likelihood of your resource or link being indexed. Factors that may reduce indexing chances include duplicated content, a high number of external links, a domain marked as spammy by Google, HTTP errors on the site: (404, 500), pages blocked from indexing in robots.txt or via meta tags in HTML code, or in the .htaccess file.
What is site indexing
Site indexing refers to the process of adding information about a site or its pages to search engine databases, performed by search engine bots. If a site is indexed, it can appear in search results on Google, Yahoo, Yandex, Rambler, and other search engines. Only indexed sites can appear in search results. Indexing site pages or incoming links can be time-consuming and not always straightforward. Our service expedites the indexation of backlinks and website pages, reducing waiting time. You avoid the hassle of setting up and launching the Google Indexing API, which doesn’t allow submitting a large number of pages for indexing simultaneously.
Guarantees that your links and website will be indexed in Google
We guarantee that all the links specified in the task will be clicked by a mobile Google bot. However, we cannot ensure a 100% probability of your links or sites being indexed, as it is beyond our control and capabilities. Your resources will likely be indexed by Google with high probability.
We will send a report upon completion of the work.
If you are interested in this offer, please contact us. https://t.me/backlink_master