A team of engineers from the University of Manchester he designed a record-breaking robot capable of making a height leap of over 120 meterspassing the Big Ben tower. This extraordinary result, published in the magazine Mechanism and Machine Theory, opens up new possibilities for planetary exploration and disaster rescue.

An innovative design for extreme challenges

The new robot could revolutionize various sectors thanks to its ability to jump over high obstacles. John Loan expert in space robotics at the University of Manchester, explains:

“Robots are traditionally designed to walk or move on wheels, but hopping provides an effective way to navigate places where the terrain is very uneven or where there are many obstacles.”

The study highlights how these current jumping inventions often do not fully release the stored elastic energy, resulting in inefficient and limited-height jumps. However, thanks to advanced mathematicscomputer simulations and laboratory experiments, researchers have designed a robot optimized to overcome obstacles many times larger than its height.

A leap towards new frontiers

According to calculations, the robot can clear 120 meters on Earth, which would become 200 meters on the Moon due to the lower gravity. This is a huge improvement over the current high jump record, which is 33 meters.

Ben Parslewaerospace engineer, explains:

“Our structural redesigns redistribute the mass of the robot’s components upward and taper the structure downward. Lighter, prism-shaped legs and the use of springs that only stretch improve the jumping machine’s performance and energy efficiency.”

The machine’s innovative design makes it ideal for planetary exploration missions, disaster relief operations, and surveillance of dangerous or inaccessible spaces. Its ability to overcome difficult terrain opens up new prospects for the use of robots in extreme environments.

What do you think of this new jumper? Could it revolutionize planetary exploration and rescue? Leave a comment and let us know your opinion!