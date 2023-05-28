New production record for Renault Traffic. In fact, only a few days ago the Losanga car manufacturer completed the delivery of the specimen number 1 million of his iconic van: it ended up in the hands of a Dutch company, Hekstra, after leaving the production lines of the French plant in Sandouville, the only one currently involved in the construction of the third generation of the model.

Productive record

“It is with great pleasure that I was able to personally deliver the keys to the millionth Renault Trafic produced at the Sandouville plant to Romke Hekstra – said Heinz-Jürgen Low, Commercial Vehicles Director of the Renault Brand – Most of our customers have a particular history with our commercial vehicles and the fact of being able to offer them solutions that constantly accompany them throughout their life and for the development of their business it’s really important to us. Furthermore, the Hekstra company has been able to preserve its DNA, focused on the customer as a person, while innovating and adapting to today’s challenges in a sustainable way, values ​​that we fully share”.

A winning recipe

Renault Trafic is undoubtedly one of the most successful vans in the French brand’s commercial vehicle range: just think from 1980 to today they have been sold 2.4 million specimens of the model in over 50 countries around the world, and still today it appears in the top 3 of the best-selling light vans in Europe. I deserve undoubtedly a wide choice for customers both in terms of versions and engines, with the latter ranging from thermal to full electric.

The plant grows

An important milestone also for the Sandouville plant, which continues to grow in terms of workforce: Following 205 hires last year, the French plant announced earlier this month that it would hire an additional 105 people on permanent contracts and 50 people on temporary contracts throughout the year for positions managerial and as technicians and operators, making sure that 30% of these are women.