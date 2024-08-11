by VALERIO BARRETTA

Razgatlioglu as Dikec

Toprak Razgatlioglu hits one bullseye after another. He got the switch from Yamaha to BMW right, winning 12 consecutive races with the recently concluded Portimão Superpole Race, he has been a source of spectacle in Superbike for years regardless of the results, and he puts on a show even after the checkered flag.

In Portimão, #54 outdid himself: as the Paris Olympic Games draw to a close, Razgatlioglu wanted to remember one of the stars of this edition of the five-ringed Olympics. It is Yusuf Dikecwho made headlines for his shooting style: with one hand in his pocket and all the peace of mind in the world, he won the silver medal in the 10-meter pistol team competition.

The video

Razgatlioglu, after his victory in the Superpole Race, imitated his compatriot by shooting at a special target, which had the number “12” at its centre: for the Turk this is an absolute record (Jonathan Rea and Alvaro Bautista had stopped at 11) that almost no one believed possible in the year of his move to BMW.

Perhaps the only one who believed it was Razgatlioglu. Now he can enjoy an advantage of 87 points over Nicolò Bulega and write other pages of Superbike history.