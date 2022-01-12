According to the new mobile statistics of Annie app, the mobile gaming market broke numerous records in 2021, including a huge increase in app spend, playtime, and more. As the State of Mobile 2022 report explains, in 2021 they were spent 116 billion dollars in total for mobile games, while total app store spending was $ 170 billion in 2021, up 19% from 2020.

In 2021, it appears that Roblox reached number one in consumer spending, followed by Genshin Impact. As for monthly active users, PUBG Mobile took the top spot, with Roblox in second, followed by Candy Crush, Free Fire, and Among Us.

In addition, “more time than ever” was devoted to mobile apps, reaching 4.8 hours per user per day in major mobile first markets. The report also indicates that mobile services remain in high demand with global consumers downloading more than 435,000 apps per minute, while mobile app advertising is on track to hit $ 350 billion in 2022, after surpassing $ 295 billion. dollars in 2021.

Earlier this week, publisher Take Two bought mobile game company Zynga for a staggering $ 12.7 billion, the most expensive game acquisition of all time.

Source: Eurogamer