“Peppery” GP in Las Vegas

The weekend of the Grand Prix Las Vegas it started in the wrong way, with a manhole that took the first free practice hostage, but on Saturday evening in Nevada it certainly woke up the European public with a lively race. The GP held in Nevada in fact recorded the seasonal record of overtakes on a totally dry race: good 99 maneuvers achieved by the drivers, such high numbers have not been obtained since the Chinese GP in 2016 (170).

In the data which were reported by RacingPass, we note how Zandvoort alone had more overtaking in 2023 than Las Vegas, but the 188 in the Dutch GP were also “facilitated” by the rain, while the US race did not need water.

The driver who achieved the most overtakings of anyone in Las Vegas was Lewis Hamilton, author of 15 maneuvers: this year no one has done better in a single competition. Guanyu Zhou, however, received the little coveted prize of most overtaken driver: the Chinese was seen 13 times.

The ranking

No circuit had ever recorded such high numbers in its debut year. Taking into account the last 40 Formula 1 seasons, Las Vegas was the sixth race with the most overtaking together with the Spa GP in 2011. Zandvoort 2023 leads this special ranking, followed by Shanghai 2016, Interlagos 2012 ( 158), Istanbul 2011 (132) and Montreal 2011 (129). Taking into account only the completely dry races, Las Vegas 2023 places itself on the podium behind Shanghai 2016 and Istanbul 2011. Therefore important numbers, which at first glance seem to underline the goodness of Liberty Media’s choice. From an image point of view, however, Las Vegas certainly did not present itself well. The manhole episode, embarrassing in itself as an initial image of a highly anticipated event, caused a series of delays that even led to closed doors in PL2, with fans evicted from their seats and denied their rights. But this does not enter into the statistics.