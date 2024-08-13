Ferragosto marked by scorching heat throughout Italy. Both today, Wednesday 14th August, and tomorrow, Thursday 15th, will be 22 out of 27 cities with red dotor alert level 3 which indicates emergency conditions (heat wave in this case) with possible negative effects on the health of healthy and active people and not only on the subgroups at risk. Out of alert 3, but with a yellow dot (level 1 alert), only Catania, Civitavecchia, Messina, Pescara and Reggio Calabria.

Starting today, temperatures will reach peaks of 39°C in the South, 38° in Ferrara and Forlì (the diabolical F of Emilia Romagna, F as in ‘Forno=hot’), while Florence will ‘stop’ at 37°C.

The weekend

After mid-August, a mini-break will arrive: from France, cooler air at high altitude will begin to spread towards the Mediterranean from the Gulf of Lion. In practice, from the northwest, a less hot air mass will enter the heart of Caronte, bringing an increase in instability and a decrease in the heat. However, it will be a very short break from the sultry heat, with only a few brief and isolated showers, a few more clouds especially in the west and a temperature drop of a few degrees. Over the weekend, then, this French air mass could favor highs around 34°C and no longer around 40°C, all accompanied by frequent thunderstorms especially between Sunday and next Monday.

Lorenzo Tedici, meteorologist of the site www.iLMeteo.itbut clarifies that the drop will be minimal: the decrease in temperatures will be at most 2-3°C. Of course, we will go from 39 to 36°C with less heat and fewer tropical nights, but to defeat Caronte, something more than this mini-break will be needed: we must wait for confirmation of a more important change not yet predicted by the models. Caronte will lose a set in the tie-break, but the African heat match, perhaps, will still be very long.