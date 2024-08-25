That the Mediterranean Sea looks like a broth is a phrase that is heard repeatedly this summer on any of the beaches along the coast. All you have to do is stand still with the water at your feet and pay attention to the conversation of the bathers. A feeling that is confirmed by the data. On August 15, the record for the average surface temperature of the Mediterranean Sea was broken, The temperature reached 28.47 degrees Celsius, according to a report by the Copernicus service, the European Union’s Earth Observation Programme, which also warned that since the 6th of this month the longest period of average sea temperature above 28 degrees Celsius has been recorded. If last year was already extreme, the trend this summer has been even worse.

Just as on land, the sea is also affected by marine heat waves, which are becoming more frequent and intense due to global warming. But the trend is truly worrying. While the increase in surface water temperature is particularly striking these days in the Mediterranean, for a good part of 2024 the average measurements for the entire oceans have been out of control, setting off alarm bells for scientists. Until June, the average surface temperature of the ocean was setting daily records, with unprecedented levels.

Scientists consider this to be worrying for a number of reasons, including the fact that this heat on the sea surface is “fuel” for extreme weather events, such as storms or DANAs (isolated depressions at high levels, a pocket of air in the upper layers of the atmosphere) such as those that have recently occurred in the Mediterranean.

To explain this, Sérgio Henrique Faria, a physicist and expert in atmospheric changes and professor at the BC3 Basque Centre for Climate Change, uses the analogy of a boiling pot in his classes. “When you heat it up, the water is still and calm, but as time goes by, it starts to get agitated and you see more movement,” he explains. The increase in sea temperature acts as an enhancer of atmospheric phenomena, making them more harmful. It feeds them with energy. According to the professor, the process is as follows: hot water evaporates more easily and the air becomes more humid and warm. Thus, when it collides with colder layers of the atmosphere, the conditions are created that are conducive to the formation of more sudden and intense storms such as DANA and gales.

The greater the warming of the sea, the greater the concentrated energy and the greater the force of atmospheric phenomena. “It is an important accelerator,” says the spokesperson of the Spanish Meteorological Agency (Aemet)José Luis Camacho. Camacho adds that the sea’s capacity to retain absorbed heat must be taken into account. “While the Earth shows a greater oscillation, as it warms up more during the day and then lowers during the night, the sea accumulates heat and becomes a kind of heat reservoir,” he explains.

Discover the pulse of the planet in every news story, don’t miss a thing. KEEP READING

It is not a new development that there are storms in the Mediterranean. What has changed is the intensity with which they emerge, according to both Camacho and Faria. “It is an area where there have always been intense phenomena, but the increase in temperature means that they have more energy available,” says Camacho.

In recent days, several storms have hit the coast. First in the Balearic Islands, with images of ships tossed by the waves and masts skimming the water due to their inclination. Then in Catalonia and in the Valencian Community, where the storm caused a great deal of damage to crops due to the combination of strong gusts of wind and hail. And also in Sicily in Italy, where the luxury sailboat on which the English multimillionaire Myke Lynch was travelling sank. Although there are no studies that validate that the increase in sea temperature was the cause of these specific events, experts warn that it may be a factor that increases the storms.

The Aemet spokesman points out an additional problem to the already usual storms in the area: the excess of boats that set out to sea without taking into account the warnings of the agency. “In the case of the Balearic Islands, the moorings are full and there are a lot of yachts located in an exposed area. We had put the orange alert an hour before and previously there was the yellow one, but there are so many people that someone ends up getting caught,” he laments. A similar situation to what happened in Sicily with the sinking of the luxury sailboat, which caused the death of seven people.

Impact on biodiversity

Beyond the external impact of rising sea temperatures, experts warn of the risk it poses to marine biodiversity. One danger is acidification, a process by which seawater becomes more acidic due to the excess carbon dioxide it absorbs from the atmosphere. “The Mediterranean absorbs it more easily, which is why the rate is higher than the global average,” explains Faria, which means that it is in a situation of “stress,” as Camacho describes it.

The current trend does not invite optimism. Camacho argues that, even if “we suddenly stopped emitting greenhouse gases, the temperature of the sea would continue to rise, because the Earth has inertia and the surplus of greenhouse gases would gradually decrease.” So the word that best fits is slow down. “Every half degree that we manage to slow down greatly reduces the impact of extreme phenomena,” adds Faria. “It cannot be reversed, but it is never too late to minimize.”

You can follow Climate and Environment in Facebook and Xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter