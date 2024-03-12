In a historic moment for motorsport, Saudi driver Reem Al Aboud recorded a 0-100km/h acceleration time faster than the current Formula 1 benchmark in London last Wednesday 6 March, underlining the commitment of Formula E for innovation and inclusion ahead of International Women's Day. Driving the GENBETA electric racing car, Al Aboud reached 100 km/h in just 2.49 seconds, surpassing the FIA's benchmark of 2.6 seconds for single-seater racing. The result demonstrates the capabilities of Formula E's GENBETA programme, which is based on a GEN3 race car unlocked and improved by championship partners, but also underlines Formula E's mission to bring more women into motorsport.

The record woman

Reem Al Aboud's relationship with Formula E dates back to 2018, when she became the first and youngest Saudi woman to be able to drive a single-seater, a Nissan GEN2, in the same year that women were allowed to race for the first time. the right to lead in the Kingdom. “Being part of this record is a dream come true”Al Aboud's comment. “It's not just about speed, it's about breaking barriers and showing the immense potential of women in motorsports. Formula E has given me the chance to make a major statement and I am honored to be part of this journey towards gender equality in racing.”.

There was no shortage of statements from Jeff Dodds, CEO of Formula E: “Reem's achievement is a testament to what Formula E represents in sport: innovation, equality and competition. His success is not just a victory for Formula E, but a step forward for the inclusiveness of motorsport. We join her in celebrating this milestone, especially in view of International Women's Day.”.

The car

The GENBETA car, thanks to its 400kW power recharged by ABB and the improvements made by Hankook Tire and SABIC, represents the pinnacle of electric racing technology. Generative AI, powered by Google Cloud, provided real-time performance telemetry, allowing Reem to set a new benchmark in acceleration and push the boundaries of electric motorsport.

Livery full of meaning

In a further demonstration of empowerment, young Saudi women from local schools shared inspirational messages for Reem, captured on the car's livery. This initiative coincided with the expansion of the FIA ​​Girls on Track programme, a large-scale female empowerment initiative that focuses on careers and education in motorsport, underlining Formula E's commitment to encouraging young girls to pursue their dreams in motorsport.

The expansion of the FIA ​​Girls on Track program to all 11 race weekends this season will offer over 2,000 girls the chance to take part in workshops, meet great women from the Formula E paddock and attend careers talks at local universities. Formula E's dedication to inclusion is further highlighted by the recently announced NXT Gen Cup, which will feature both male and female drivers.