First production milestone achieved for Fiat Fastback, the model built by the Turin brand in Brazil and for Brazil (but for a few weeks also for Ecuador). The sports SUV designed by Fiat has in fact reached altitude 50,000 copies assembled in the Stellantis Automotive Center in Betim, Brazil: an important result, especially if we consider that the launch of the model only dates back to just over a year ago.

Fiat Fastback in Brazil

On the Brazilian market the Fiat Fastback is offered in five variations, one of which is branded Abarth: the powers available in the range are 130 and 185 HP, with maximum torques reaching 200 and 270 Nm respectively, for a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h which in the Abarth variant is consumed in 7.6 seconds . Fiat’s choice to market this almost four and a half meter sports SUV in Brazil it was not accidental: with this model, the Turin brand is in fact concerned with satisfying the demands of Latin American motorists.

Expanding range

“The Fastback is a vehicle that perfectly exemplifies Fiat’s current scenario, in particular regarding the perception of the value of the brand and its products – explained Herlander Zola, vice-president of Fiat and Abarth for South America – It combines unique design, comfort and the functionality of its 600-litre boot with the technology and performance of the 1.0 Turbo 200 and 1.3 Turbo 270 engines. As if that wasn’t enough, the Fastback family it is expanding and it has just been enriched with a very poisonous member: the new Abarth Fastback, which brings with it an even more sporty proposition. Our SUV coupé is already making history“.

SUVs increasingly popular

This is the second Fiat SUV produced in Brazil after the Pulse, a model tandem that aims to conquer a market segment that is increasingly appreciated among Brazilian motorists. In October, to cite some data, Fiat was leader on the B-SUV market, with 5,720 units registered and a share of 18.3%, up 14% compared to the previous month. If we look at the cumulative since the beginning of the year, in the SUV segment the Turin brand has recorded 69,307 units sold and a market share of 11.1%, which represents a growth of 50% compared to the same period last year.