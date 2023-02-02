2022, which ended just over a month ago, has given incredible satisfaction to Ferrariwhich closed the year by scoring record results: all the financial indexes of the Maranello house registered a growth not indifferent, a symptom of the excellent state of health that the brand is experiencing globally. Particularly striking were the 13,221 cars delivered, up 18.5% on the previous year, and net revenues of 5,095 million euros, up 19.3% on 2021.

But these are just some of Ferrari’s record numbers, to which must be added an EBIDTA of 1,773 million euros, up 15.8% on the previous year, and an EBIT of 1,227 million euros, up by 14.1% compared to 2021, with margins of 34.8% and 24.1% respectively in 2022. On balance, net income reached 939 million euros, which means that diluted per share it is equal to 5.09 euro. Going back to the increase in registrations, it was Ferrari who drove this record-breaking trend Portofino M and the SF90 family, as well as the acceleration phase of the 296 GTB and the 812 Competizione. But that’s not all: deliveries of the Monza SP1 and SP2 actually decreased compared to the previous year and ended in the first quarter of last year, while deliveries of the first Daytona SP3 began in the fourth quarter.

Generally speaking, the product portfolio for the year includes nine models with internal combustion engine and three hybrid-powered models, which accounted for 78% and 22% of total deliveries, respectively. All geographic areas contributed positively to the growth of the Maranello company: a plus sign in fact for registrations in the EMEA region, where Ferrari recorded an 8.5% increase, in the Americas where they grew by 21.8%, in Mainland China, in Hong Kong and Taiwan where they increased by 72.6%, and in the Rest of APAC region, where they increased by 17.1%.