The Pack Sleep signed Dacia is proving to be an important commercial success. The market seems to have appreciated the solution developed by the Romanian brand, and the goals achieved by the company demonstrate this: a few days ago, therefore less than a year after its launch, the Sleep Pack was delivered number one thousand. And this is just the beginning, one might say, given that Dacia itself says that the pace of orders shows no signs of slowing down, with over one hundred new customers per month.

Soon also on Duster

We remind you that the Dacia Pack Sleep has been marketed since spring of this year on Joggers: you can order either directly when you buy the car or by contacting the after-sales service offered by the Romanian company, since all Joggers are compatible with this product. And that's not all: the Sleep Pack will soon also be available on the new Dusterthe offer therefore expands.

Dacia Pack Sleep

But what is the Dacia Pack Sleep? In fact it consists of a wooden boxsuitable for the size of the Jogger's boot, which opens in less than two minutes to form a double bed with mattress, which occupies the entire rear part of the car, from the backrest of the front seats to the boot lid, passing over the seats of the second row that are folded.

Guaranteed spaciousness

The space to sleep resulting is 190 cm long and up to 130 cm wide, with a height space of at least 60 cm. When the Sleep Pack box (which weighs 50 kg) is completely closed in the Jogger's trunk, the loading volume is equal to 220 litres.