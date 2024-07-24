Lando’s Ambitions

In the long history of Formula 1, in addition to championships dominated by a single driver and titles fought over point by point throughout the entire year, there has been no shortage over the years memorable comebacks which allowed those who, until a few months earlier, seemed far away from the dream of the world championship to celebrate at the end of the year. Landon Norris it was impossible to think of annoying Max Verstappen until a few GPs ago, but theMcLaren’s incredible performance growthcombined with Red Bull’s difficulties, could open a window for a sensational recovery.

Verstappen and the horrible start of 2022

On a purely arithmetic level, the biggest comeback in terms of number of points recovered was the one achieved by Verstappen in 2022, to the detriment of Charles Leclerc. The Dutchman recovered at the Monaco 46 points behindbut it is also true that that huge gap had accumulated in just three GPs and there were 19 more on the calendar to compete. The Dutchman was unstoppable in the second half of the year, so much so that he even became champion with four GPs to spare.

Seb’s comebacks

With the current scoring system, which is 25 points for a win, Sebastian Vettel was a specialist in comebacks. In 2010, the year of his first title, the German found himself 31 points behind Lewis Hamilton with six GPs to go and still 25 points behind Fernando Alonso, who had become the leader of the standings in the meantime, with three races to go in the World Championship. In the end, however, thanks to Ferrari’s harakiri in Abu Dhabi, it was he who celebrated. An even more incredible comeback was in 2012, with 39 points recovered in the last seven GPs always on the Asturian of Ferrari.

Accidents and injuries

Some comebacks in the past have been favored by injuries and accidents: an example of this is the one carried out in 1976 by James Hunt, who recovered 35 points in seven races from Niki Lauda (with the current scoring system it would have been as many as 98) thanks to the dramatic accident at Nurburgring which almost cost the Austrian his life. A similar situation was the one that allowed Keke Rosberg to come from behind to win the 1982 title by taking advantage of theDidier Pironi accidentwho had a 17-point lead over him (43 in the current system) with five GPs to go.

Kimi’s Miracle

However, in terms of the number of points recovered in relation to the remaining matches, nothing can surpass the world title won by Ferrari in 2007 with Kimi Raikkonen. The Iceman was able to overturn a 17-point deficit over Lewis Hamilton in the last two races of the season, with just 20 points left to play for. To make a comparison with the current situation It would be like a driver being able to recover 37 points in two GPswith an average of 18.5 points recovered per race. Also that year Raikkonen had already slipped to 26 points behind Hamilton (-56 with the current system) with 10 races to go.