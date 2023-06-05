It hosts the only ‘new entry’ 2023 beach in the Green Flag family that distinguishes child-friendly seaside resorts. It is Calabria, which this year maintains the primacy of banners, with a record total of 20 ideal destinations for families. Crystal clear sea, beaches with the right spaces for playing, and hospitality for mums, dads and baby-swimmers, but not only: safety also guides paediatricians in choosing which beaches to promote. Safety which also means health, explains Roberto Trunfio, ultrasound pediatrician, Locri hospital, coordinator of the Green Flags for Calabria.

“From a tourist point of view, Calabria with its primacy of beaches suitable for children and their families represents an ideal destination for the next summer holidays. Not only for its environmental beauties, the tourist offer, the quality of the food, but also from a health point of view”, assures the pediatrician. “The regional pediatric assistance network makes use, in addition to the presence of family pediatricians, of 12 pediatric hospital divisions that cover the entire regional territory: Reggio Calabria, Locri, Polistena, Catanzaro, Lamezia, Soverato, Crotone, Cosenza, Castrovillari, Corigliano-Rossano, Cetraro-Paola”.

Each locality with a green flag, explains the children’s doctor, “has a referral hospital with a pediatric ward nearby. Here they are: for the province of Reggio Calabria, the localities of Bianco, Bovalino, Locri, Siderno, Roccella, Caulonia” have as reference “the hospital of Locri; Palmi the hospital of Polistena, Bova Marina the hospital of Reggio Calabria”. For the province of Catanzaro, the localities of “Soverato, Montepaone, Squillace, Santa Caterina dello Jonio” refer to “the hospitals of Soverato and Catanzaro”.

In the province of Cosenza, Trunfio’s list continues, “Praia a Mare has the Paola-Cetraro hospital; Crosia-Mirto, Cariati the Cariati hospital. In the province of Crotone, Torre Melissa, Cirò Punta Alice, Isola Capo Rizzuto have the Crotone hospital”. Finally in the province of Vibo Valencia, “Capo Vaticano, Nicotera have the hospital of Vibo”.

Therefore, concludes the white coat, “both at the level of family paediatricians and at the hospital level with its hub and Spoke hospitals, the region can offer an optimal quality of care. All the more so as to strengthen the network and improve the capacity response to the various needs of children, an agreement was signed with the Bambino Gesù of Rome in August 2022 to further improve assistance for children with pathologies. Doctors, nurses and technicians of the Bambino Gesù, together with the pediatricians of the Region, schedule weekly consultations for the various specialities, with the taking care of highly complex small patients in the capital’s hospital.Then in Calabria there are centers of excellence: the neonatal intensive care units of Reggio, Catanzaro and Cosenza and the pediatric surgery of Cosenza. pediatric diabetes hospital in the region is a flagship that has actually stopped the strong healthcare emigration of these patients compared to the past”.