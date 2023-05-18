Hebrew Bible sold at Sotheby’s for over $38.1 million. Known as “Codex Sassoon” it dates back over a thousand years

There oldest Hebrew Bible nearly complete, note how Codex Sassoondating back over 1000 years was auctioned for $38.1 million by Sotheby’s in New York. This is a record amount for a manuscript that exceeds $30.8 million Bill Gates disbursed in 1994 for the Codex Leicester Of Leonardo da Vinci.

The Codex Sassoon it is one of only two codices, or manuscripts, containing all 24 books of the Hebrew Bible that have survived into the modern era. “The Hebrew Bible is the most influential book in history and forms the foundation of Western civilization. I am glad to know that it belongs to the Jewish people,” he said Moses who served as ambassador under US President Bill Clinton.

The most expensive historical document remains one of first printings of the United States Constitutionwhich Sotheby’s sold for $43 million in November 2021.

