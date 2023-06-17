Genoa – Record-breaking April for tourism in Liguria. Compared to the same period of 2022, the growth was 23.87%. From 1st to 30th April the tourists who arrived in Liguria were 552,850for a total of 1 million and 400 thousand visitors.

“The 2023 tourist season got off to a very good start, ahead of last year. In April we recorded very important numbers – commented the president of the Liguria Region Giovanni Toti – which testify how tourism in Liguria is no longer linked only to the summer, which year after year records ever better numbers, but let it be now a factor of economic development 12 months a year: our goal was to make the seasonal adjustment concrete so that the sector could ensure growth, work and wealth for all operators in the sector in an increasingly stable and continuous way. The data tell us that the path taken is the right one, also thanks to the great work of promotion and enhancement that we carry out at national and international level”.

Mostly Italian tourists, over 303 thousandfor over 750 thousand visitors while foreigners are growing with 250,000 arrivals, 37% morefor over 642 thousand presences with an increase of 32% compared to 2022. “Analyzing the origins in 2023 – added the councilor for tourism Augusto Sartori – the growth of arrivals from Germany, France, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Austria continues, they had already awarded Liguria last year. The growth from the United Kingdom is encouraging, a historically important market for our region which was interrupted after Brexit. Finally, the recovery of arrivals from the United States should be underlined, with over 73,000 presences in the first 4 months of the year, an increase of 91% compared to the first 4 months of last year”.