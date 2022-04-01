With the triple that is worth the overtime, the Greek surpasses Jabbar as the best scorer ever in Milwaukee. His also the free of the victory, with Durant who fails the double pass on the siren

Giannis sends yet another signal to the NBA. The Greek mvp prize if he wants to play until the end and with another cinema performance drags the Bucks (48-28) to success in the extra time, 120-119 the score, over the Nets (40-37). Brooklyn complains about a somewhat bizarre referee meter that produces 19 free throws for Antetokounmpo but sends Durant to the line for the first time only 8 “from the end of the overtime, but the New York team only has to recite the mea culpa: too many mistakes, with turnover and offensive rebounds granted in the last two minutes of regulation time that change the tide of the match. Giannis therefore closes a crazy evening with 44 points, thus becoming the best scorer in the history of the Bucks by overcoming a certain Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

A decidedly different start to the race for the Nets compared to the challenge with the Pistons. Brooklyn defends with aggression and discipline, Durant annoys Giannis in one-on-one and the aids are always on time. Milwaukee starts with a bad 1/6 from the field seasoned by three turnover, on the other side KD dispenses assists to the kiss and Brown finds the basket with continuity. Connaughton's entry helps coach Budenholzer's troop a lot, the reigning champions try to accelerate but Brooklyn's defensive intensity remains high. Durant and Claxton find the basket at the end of the fraction so the home team, despite the 0/4 shot by Irving, arrives at the end of the first quarter ahead of seven points. Antetokounmpo decides to change pace and starts attacking the basket, becoming indefensible for the Nets. Brooklyn in attack continues to find good solutions with Irving who, after a bad start to the game, finds pace from the field in the second period. The New York team arrives at +11 but Giannis with his movements near the basket brings the Bucks back under, who in the final of the second half find a couple of important triples and arrive at rest late 60-56.

second half – Giannis is unstoppable even in the third quarter, but Brooklyn responds blow for blow and remains in front until the final stages of the fraction. The Nets waste several chances with expensive turnover and bad defensive readings, so the guests try to take possession of the match at the beginning of the final stage. In the middle of the last quarter, however, Irving and KD push the home team to the 11-0 run that seems to be able to knock out the Bucks. Middleton is sent off for a dangerous foul on Brown on the counterattack, the Nets travel at full speed and arrive at +7 with 2 ‘from the end. Milwaukee, however, flexes its muscles in the painted area and takes advantage of the mistakes of Brooklyn which grants unfortunate offensive rebounds, also running into two decisive turnover. The guests return below and Giannis then decides to overtake Kareem with the triple that drags the match into extra time at 15 ” from the siren. In the overtime the Bucks play better but Durant with his first free throws of the match manages to bring the home team back in front with eight seconds to go. However, we have to deal with Antetokounmpo who attacks the basket and goes to the line, producing the 2/2 that gives Milwaukee +1 three seconds from the siren. Ball to KD who from the long distance on the siren finds only the iron, the Bucks thus bring home the success that brings them closer to the top of the Eastern Conference. See also NBA: Khris Middleton scored 34 points and leads Milwaukee's win over Sacramento

Brooklyn: Durant 26 (7/15, 3/6, 3/3 tl), Irving 25, Brown 23. Rebounds: Drummond 10. Assists: Durant 11.

Milwaukee: Antetokounmpo 44 (13/17, 1/4, 15/19 tl), Holiday 19, Middleton 16. Rebounds: Antetokounmpo 14. Assist: Antetokounmpo 6.

April 1, 2022 (change April 1, 2022 | 07:16)

