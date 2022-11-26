The calendar year is not over yet, but 2022 is already going down in the books as the sunniest ever. Now that November also joins a series of exceptionally sunny months, the record is taking on more extreme forms. The Netherlands will pass the limit of an average of 2200 hours of sunshine this year. That is considerably more than the usual 1775. Den Helder and Vlissingen take the cake.

So far this year the sun has been shining for an average of 2164 hours. A few weeks ago, the limit of 2100 hours of sunshine was passed for the first time and the old record from 2003 (2099.5 hours) was lost. If the rest of the year proceeds normally, a new limit will even be passed and the record will be 2225 hours, according to Weather plaza.

Only a very gloomy course of December can throw a spanner in the works. A normal year has an average of 1773 hours of sunshine over the country. This means that the sun shone a quarter more than usual this year.

More than 2300 hours

Residents of Den Helder enjoyed it the most so far. Where the sun normally shines there for 1888 hours in a year, the limit of 2300 was already broken there last Thursday. The sun was already shining 22 percent more than usual there so far.

Most hours of sunshine in 2022 since measurements started © Weerplaza



Vlissingen will also break the limit of 2300 hours of sunshine this year. The counter is up to and including yesterday at 2280 hours. Normally, the Zeeland city will end this year at about 2350 hours, where 1885 is usual.

November is already the eighth month this year that enters the top 10 sunniest months ever. Only January was gloomier than usual, after that all months were sunny. March took the crown with a monthly record of 245 hours of sunshine against 141 normal.

Almost all months of 2022 were sunnier than usual © Weerplaza

