The record batch of cocaine in Rotterdam was discovered by a customs officer who had only been employed for a few weeks. The fact that the drugs were in a container from gang-ridden Ecuador was less surprising: “There is not even a fence around the port there.”
Chile Timmermans
Latest update:
13-08-23, 20:13
