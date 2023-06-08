Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE).- “Let’s educate the children and we won’t need to imprison the adults”… Pythagoras.

-oo-

QUESTION OF THE WEEK: The manager of The Big Red Machine, Sparky Anderson, considered it a waste to send someone other than Johnny Bench, to receive after the plate. Who remembers the name and other information of the second catcher of that team?

THE ANSWER: In eight years with the Reds, he appeared in an average of only 40 games and consumed 79 shifts per season: Bill Plummer … Bench was in action an average of 127 games per year and his annual shifts were 451.

SECOND TOMMY JOHN. Right-handed pitcher Jacob DeGrom (Rangers), 35, has to undergo surgery for the second time with the Tommy John. He will be out of the game until next year. DeGrom has been so regular on the disabled list that he has an injury record. He was the first Cy Young-winning pitcher in 2018, after suffering that intervention, when he was one of the mets. In 2019 she received that award again.

DeGrom signed a contract with the Texas club before the current season for $185 million over five years. And he’s only started six games while going 2-0, 2.67.

MARCELL (NOT HUSTLE) OZUNA. The Braves are offering Marcell Ozuna in a trade. In Atlanta they say they are tired of fighting with the lack of aggressiveness of this outfielder. A few days ago he stood at home plate to admire his drive that he thought was a home run, but he fell into the field in centerfield, so instead of two or three bases, he only reached first. None of the other 29 teams have shown any interest in the 32-year-old… You’re bad, boy you’re bad!

-oo-

“Talking to the dead is easy, what is difficult is that they respond”… Anonymous.

-ooo-

THE FIRST FLIGHT. Now all teams Big leagues travel on charter flights, except those tigers, because they have their own jet. But such a day today, June 8, 1934, was when a team flew for the first time, the Reds from Cincinnati, for a series with the Cardinals, in St. Louis.

IN DANGER STROMAN. A good group of hitters have their sights on the Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman, who usually makes fun of them, ridiculing them, when he leaves them strikeout. He has imitated Juan Soto as he moves when he is at bat.

Dangerous to expose yourself to so many people from the Major Leagues.

-oo-

“Blood only makes relatives, love is what makes families”… Anonymous.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.