Lewis Hamilton breaks another record. Not really him, to be honest, but Mercedes-AMG Petronas W04 F1 that the multiple Formula One world champion drove in the 2013 World Championship: the car was in fact auctioned in Las Vegas and was sold for 18.8 million dollarssurpassing in all respects the previous record of the Ferrari F2003-GA with which Michael Schumacher secured his sixth world title which was sold for 14.9 million dollars at an auction in Switzerland last year.

Record auction of the modern era

We would like to point out that the record refers to modern Formula One single-seaters. Considering also the cars of the past, in fact, no one has yet managed to surpass the Mercedes-Benz W196R driven by Juan Manuel Fangio in 1954, which ten years ago was auctioned for 29.6 million dollars. But this does not take away the impressive evaluation obtained at the auction of the Mercedes driven by Lewis Hamilton: RM Sotheby’s forecasts in fact spoke of a selling price including between 10 and 15 million dollarsestimate widely exceeded by the highest offer.

Lewis Hamilton’s 2013 Mercedes W04

The British driver drove this W04 in 14 of the 19 races of the 2013 Formula 1 season, and also managed to drive it to the victory on the occasion of the Hungarian Grand Prix. The reasons for such a high auction value of this single-seater are various, but one of the main ones is undoubtedly the fact that it is of the only Mercedes F1 car of the modern era not to be owned by Mercedes, Toto Wolff or Lewis Hamilton himself.

One victory and four podiums

However, as mentioned, this is not the only reason. We know, for example, that the original is still hidden under the bodywork of this W04 2.4 liter naturally aspirated V8, which is also completely functional. With the exception of the victory in the Hungarian Grand Prix mentioned above, in the 2013 World Championship Hamilton’s Mercedes did not collect any other triumph, managing at least to achieve another four podium placings.